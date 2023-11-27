Walgreens Highlights The Need For Clinical Trial Recruitment In Rural Communities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

Clinical trial recruitment has historically been centered in larger urban areas near established medical institutions, leaving out the nearly 61 million Americans that live in rural locations where healthcare access is limited.

Walgreens is proud to be an industry leader in increasing access to clinical research across the country, and is committed to reaching vulnerable and marginalized populations that are often excluded from clinical research but can benefit from it the most. In celebration of last week's National Rural Health Day, we hosted an event at Walgreens store # 11539 in Monroe, Georgia, to elevate awareness about challenges that rural communities like Monroe face in healthcare, as well as share clinical trial insights and resources.

