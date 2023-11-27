Alarming Rise In Deepfake Incidents: Alia Bhatt Falls Victim To AI After Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol And Katrina Kaif

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Deep fakes have once again sparked controversy in the realm of social media, following instances involving Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol. The latest victim is actor Alia Bhatt, as a video circulating on social platforms depicts her face edited onto another woman's face, reported HT. As of now, Alia Bhatt has not issued any response to the emerging controversy Bhatt has become the recent subject of a deepfake video, where her facial features have been incorporated into the original footage of another woman. The manipulated clip shows the woman making various gestures on camera, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on the internet. Soon after the AI generated video went viral on the internet, the 'Pushpa' actress expressed her disappointment with the viral fake video and pointed out the possible misuse of technology to malign someone's image addressed the viral deepfake video featuring her. She expressed her distress, stating,“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”The AI-fabricated video showed Pushpa actress , wearing a black dress and entering an elevatorto. However, the video is of another lady and was created by using an AI technology called deepfake. From top actors like Amitabh Bachchan to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a lot of people reacted to the video response to a different tweet concerning the identical video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, \"Indeed, this presents a robust basis for legal action.\"In fact, PM Modi also addressed the issues expressing,“Deepfake a big concern, asked ChatGPT team to give deepfake warning in content.”



