Rupee Fluctuation A Problem, Says FM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government is keeping a continuous watch on the exchange rate, particularly after the slide of the rupee, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, describing exchange rate fluctuations and high-interest rates as downsides for the Indian economy virtually at the India Global Forum held in the UAE, Sitharaman said high-interest rates, especially in advanced countries,“will have a bearing on investments into India.”“The domestic market and our macroeconomic fundamentals are fairly well-rooted. India is comfortably placed because of our stable policy and predictable tax domains, but factors outside are not in our control,” Sitharaman said consumption in advanced economies is impacting Indian exports, she added International Monetary Fund has raised its FY2024 growth projection for India to 6.3% from its July estimate of 6.1%, citing stronger-than-expected consumption during the first quarter, India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record high in October because of a sharp rise in gold imports during the festive season and a higher oil bill to the commerce ministry, India's trade deficit widened to $31.46 billion in October, with imports at $65.03 billion and exports at $33.57 billion Indian exports remain a concern, high-interest rates, especially in advanced economies, have impacted investments as the cost of borrowing and servicing interests has risen in November, the US Federal Reserve held the key interest rate in a target range between 5.25%-5.5%, where it has been since July, in late October, the European Central Bank ended its run of interest rate hikes when it kept the interest rates unchanged at 4% after ten consecutive hikes that began in July 2022 a cue from its counterparts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% at its latest rate-setting meeting in October emphasized that global investors need not be jittery about ongoing state and upcoming national elections.“To be unclear, to be jittery (ahead of the elections) is normal, and I can understand that,” she said, experts observing the Indian economy, its political environment, and the ground realities have opined that Prime Minister Modi is coming back with a good majority, she added closely monitor the elections as the outcomes can considerably affect market dynamics. For instance, a change in government can bring about changes in existing policies, which impact investors said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East (Israel-Hamas conflict) will not derail the proposed India-Middle-East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMEEC).“IMEEC is a long-term project. It will not depend on one event pertaining to the Middle East,” she said.“The project will face challenges, but it has its strengths. However, countries involved know the benefits of the IMEEC for global trade,” she added, the US, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have proposed building shipping and railway links from Europe to the Middle East and India. The plan is to create an economic corridor that links Europe, Middle-Eastern countries, and India through rail links and shipping lanes. One of the aims is to counter China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.



