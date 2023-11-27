SEHA's SKMC Surgical Team Achieves Life-Saving Operation On Rare Recurrent Cancer

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has successfully led on a highly complex surgery for a patient with recurrent colon cancer at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC). Under the directives of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the surgery was performed by colorectal surgeons, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team, exemplifying the exceptional skills and dedication of the hospital's commitment to deliver outstanding patient care.

The tumour had recurred after the patient had part of her large intestine removed and underwent chemotherapy to treat the cancer in her colon. Subsequent scans revealed the emergence of a large cancerous mass close to many of her major organs. The operation required the skills of vascular and colorectal surgeons, alongside a dedicated team of urology and radiology specialists.

Dr. Sara Al Bastaki, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at SKMC and Division Chief of General Surgery, leads a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, and made the decision to proceed with emergency surgery stating it was the best option to save the patient's life.

“Successfully removing such a rare tumour was extremely challenging. Our team at SKMC demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication during the surgery. We take pride in our team's innovative approach, utilisation of advanced surgical techniques, and unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care for the most complex procedures. We, at SKMC, will continue to raise the bar and push boundaries in healthcare excellence and patient care in line with PureHealth and SEHA's vision,” said Dr. Al Bastaki.

The patient, Lolita Raymundo, said,“I was devastated when I learnt that my cancer recurred. Dr. Sara and her team explained my condition thoroughly, scheduled me for surgery, and provided exceptional care throughout the process. I am grateful for their kindness and support. I am able now to go back to my work and normal life.”

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the colon and rectum and is the third most common cancer worldwide and in UAE also , accounting for around 10 per cent of all cancer cases. However, the incidence and impact of colorectal cancer can be significantly reduced by adopting primary prevention strategies such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and regular screening either colonoscopy every 10 years or FIT test annually as per DOH guidelines and world health organization .

Under PureHealth's leadership, the SEHA healthcare network, including SKMC, is committed to elevating the standards of healthcare excellence through cutting-edge solutions and advancing the frontiers of medical science. The platform's ultimate mission is to introduce the future of healthcare from the UAE to the global, fortifying the UAE nation's standing as a preeminent global healthcare hub.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards, and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that includes hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and more.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab– Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.