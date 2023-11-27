Riyadh Hosts The 17Th Annual Trugaming Awards Ceremony This Week

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The largest ceremony of its kind in the region will be held this Wednesday, November 29, 2023, with major representation of the local gaming industry.

Riyadh- TrueGaming, the leading video games organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, announced its annual TrueGaming Awards 2023, which is the seventeenth edition of the ceremony. It will be held in the city of Riyadh, specifically at the King Salman Social Center, on the 29th of November. The ceremony aims to honor the best video games released throughout the year, both by choice of panel of judges and by votes of the audience. Thus, it gives the Arab gamers voice the opportunity to reach game developers around the world.

The annual TrueGaming Awards ceremony is the oldest and most important in the Middle East region and the most consistent and continuous, as it has hosted every year the most prominent developers and industry-related figures from inside and outside the region for seventeen years. Every year, the event takes additional steps forward, as this year's edition introduces a new set of award categories, including the“Best Arab Voice Actor” award, in which the network seeks to support localization and dubbing efforts in the Arab region through its representation in official form.

Since technology is the beating heart of video games, it was decided to establish another award category; the Best Gaming Technology Award, to highlight the rapid technical development from the heart of this industry and its newness, that is in addition to the Best Game Adaptation Award, Which will be awarded to the best entertainment work adapted from a video game, may it be a movie, series, or similar multimedia entertainment.

This year, the ceremony particularly highlights the gaming industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has hosted this event since its inception, through a number of awards directed at supporting the gaming sector in the Kingdom, including the Best Saudi Indie Game Award, and the best emerging Saudi gaming company award. In addition, it will showcase a number of upcoming Saudi games to the public. The organization founder and CEO, Mohammed Albsimi, confirms:“In light of our constant endeavor to develop the gaming market in the region and push it forward, we have decided to make the Saudi gaming industry the main focus of this year's ceremony, out of our belief in the importance of the national strategy for video games, and in our effort to contribute to raising the Kingdom's position globally in the growing video games market”.

The annual awards ceremony is a large gathering of pioneers and fans of the gaming industry in the region, and it crowns the most important and powerful releases in the gaming industry after a full year that was full of wonderful games. The event will include two parts: The first part is the introductory exhibition, which will open its doors at five in the afternoon, and which will witness local participation from developers and companies to showcase their most prominent developments in the gaming market. The second is the ceremony itself, which begins at seven in the evening.

About TrueGaming:

TrueGaming is the oldest continuous video game organization in the Arab region and the Middle East. It began its journey 19 years ago and built the leading video game website. It then expanded to provide all types of digital content through various social media platforms and collected more than 2 million followers Across all platforms.

Additionally, TrueGaming offers a one-stop-shop for brands that need help exploring the gaming market, with the help of an experienced and passionate local team, whose mission is to deliver the best experience in gaming and media content creation, management and consumption to partners and customers in the MENA region.