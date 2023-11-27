Iraqi PM Accepts Resignation Of Nineveh Governor

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accepted the resignation of Nineveh Governor, Najm Abdullah Abdul Jabouri.

Jabouri submitted his resignation after the parliament rejected the Cabinet's recommendation, made last October 17, to exclude him from accountability measures under Article 12 of Law No. 10 of 2010, governing the National Accountability and Justice Commission.

According to local media, the Cabinet's recommendation, which was rejected by Parliament, would have exempted Jubouri from de-Baathification measures.

During the reception with Jabouri, Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed gratitude and appreciation for the efforts the governor had contributed throughout his executive duties over the past years.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, Shafaq, Rudaw)

