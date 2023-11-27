Inaugural Meeting To Study Iraqi-Saudi Border Economic Zone

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Industry has chaired the inaugural meeting of the committee studying the establishment of an Iraqi-Saudi border economic zone.

The meeting included representatives from the Ministries of Trade, Planning, and Oil, and addressed the committee's tasks and decisions related to setting up the economic zone.

Parallels were drawn with the joint economic city between Iraq and Jordan, with the meeting exploring the feasibility of the project, addressing organization, administration, and supervision of such cities, aiming to overcome obstacles and create suitable conditions.

The committee tentatively approved the establishment of the economic zone on the Iraqi-Saudi border, anticipating economic benefits and unique advantages.

Positioned as a crucial gateway between the two countries, the zone is envisioned as a developmental area encompassing free zones, facilitating trade exchanges, and hosting headquarters for various shared companies.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)

