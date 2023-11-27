Book On Origins Of Religion By An Oncologist Released Amid Controversy

“From Big Bang to Baghdad: A brief study of the origin and evolution of religion” was officially unveiled at Tagore Hall on Sunday. Dr Qazi Ashraf, author of the book and a cancer surgeon by profession, presented his work to an august gathering.

The 400 page book divided into four sections is further divided into chapters and subchapters. Each section, according to reviewers and critics, unveils a unique facet of the narrative, creating a symphony of storytelling.

Dr Qazi Ashraf, was praised by some reviewers, some remained quiet, while some voiced their skepticism over the contents of the book. However, critics and reviewers alike lauded

him for

use of lucid English language, praising the clarity and accessibility of his prose.

However, a contrasting perspective also emerged, with former Vice Chancellor of Islamic University

of Science & Technology

Prof. Siddiq Wahid

hinting

that the author may be treading on precarious ground by delving into a subject

“outside his cultural or experiential realm”.

Similar concern was voiced by senior academician and former head department of Islamic Studies

University of Kashmir, Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi

who

emphasized

on the importance of authors sticking to their familiar territory or subject of study.

Prof. Rafiabadi said that the author has tried to trace the origin of religion, adding

he has quoted orientalists and scholars of religions,

who

according to him,

are not religious scholars.

“The book is controversial and controversy is not good in a place where we cannot tolerate differences of opinion. The author has talked about the birth of religion and the evolution of the

universe.” Rafiabadi

said.

“The author says the book is for lay public, I being a student of comparative religions

with

a teaching experience

of

more than three decades at times, find it difficult to understand, so it is not for ordinary people to understand” Rafiabadi added.

“The author has quoted many authors and talked about religion and sciences but without references. Had references been there, it would have been a great contribution. The book has talked about conflicts, violence and hope, but there is more violence than hope” he noted.

Rafiabadi further said that the problem with the author is that he has not contextualized the text and just quoted them, without agreeing or disagreeing with them. Whatever they have said, he has believed in that. That is not the way to do it. A scholar has to either accept something or reject something and put forth his own opinion. He has not done that” Rafiabadi

opined.

Former Director SKIMS & gastroenterologist Prof. Showkat Zargar and prominent educationist Vijay Dhar, declined to comment on the book, asserting that they will reserve their opinions until they have had the chance to read the contents in their entirety. However, Dr Zargar

reserved his comment to praise for the author

saying that

“it is not everybody's cup of tea to be an author.”

The book drew heavy criticism from former HOD English, University

of

Kashmir, Prof. Mohammad Aslam, in particular, alleging that the book takes a critical stance on Islam and various other faiths.

“What is important is that if you are quoting someone, references have to be there and interestingly out of some 283 books, there are only 23 references to Muslims

while

rest are European authors.” Aslam said.

However, Aslam noted that the book has ample food for those who believe in human language. One of the distinctive properties of human language is its displacement in technical terms. We are the only species in the world who are capable of talking of the past infinitive.

“If the book has to be placed somewhere, it has to be placed with the European writers, who have actually written against Islam, Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad (P.b.u.h).” Aslam noted.

However,

Shafi Ahmad, author of

'Half

Widow'

said that the author Dr. Qazi Ashraf has literally burned midnight oil

and provides us with a condensed form. He has taken the help of 283 books and references to compile this book.

“I did not find mention of the book titled“Humans are not from Earth, a scientific evidence of

evolution by Ellis Silver. Ellis examines the evidence that is all around us, and discovers that we evolve around a world distinctly different we live in today. Earth as a prison planet as many people actually believe that the earth is our prison and that we were brought here as punishment. Does it confirm to the popular belief of eating forbidden fruit in the heavens”

Author Mushtaq Bhat said that the book showcases an intricate relationship between theological concepts of religion, scientific and historical perspective of its evolution particularly in the context of origin.

“The book has marked an emphasis on rational thought and reason to witness a diverse knowledge with some learning towards tradition (naqal) and others prioritizing reason (aqal). The book is a study of historical, social evolution of religion in the rope of faith which is yet to be discovered.” Mushtaq said.

“The central argument posted in the book is that conventional faith believers lack a balance of

metaphysics and faith.” Mushtaq noted

The author Dr Qazi Ashraf said that he wrote this book not to praise or oppose anybody, not to talk for or against religion, or science for that matter.

“There are two worldly aspects, one is God centered world perspective and the other is the standard model of science. These two perspectives have been at loggerheads with each other for the last two hundred years. What I have put in the book is the accepted narrative”

“The God centric narrative is that God created the world and universe. Full stop and no questions are to be asked and I have not gone by this version. I have gone by the standard model of the universe and life.”

I have put the research of the

Western authors,

Muslim authors, non-Muslim authors and anybody else and put it in the chronological order and put before the readers a book to compel them to start thinking, reading and going into the discourse.

“I believe in a debate nobody wins but in a discourse both the parties can win. In the present day and age we need a discourse that can only be fostered only when there is tolerance to the criticism.”

Answering the critics Qazi said that the book is critical of

religionists and not religions.

“The book is against the religionists who preach violence in the name of religion” Qazi said.

