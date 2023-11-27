TAAK To Boost Winter Tourism, Visits Pahalgam Meets Officials, Stakeholders

The 16 – member TAAK Executive Committee was led by its President Rauf Tramboo.



In the meeting with CEO PDA Tariq Hussain Naik and AD Pahalgam Jahid Azad, TAAK EC appreciated the ongoing efforts of the tourism department in developing Pahalgam as winter attraction also in addition to being the most popular summer tourist resort.

The EC also raised concerns about the cleanliness, pony movement, regulation of the union taxis, unregulated constructions, and waste management besides urging to upgrade facilities for winter tourism.

On the occasion, CEO PDA appreciated the efforts of the TAAK for the promotion of the responsible tourism on eco-friendly lines and assured full support to the association in making Pahalgam one of the most tourist-friendly and happening resorts in the country.

The CEO PDA said they have many proposal at hand including installing drag lifts at Aru for the skiers besides creating other entertainment avenues for the travellers so that they can extend their stays for more days to cover all the activities in Pahalgam.

He said many avenues are being created to boost winter tourism at Pahalgam to make it a round the year destination.

The Executive Committee of TAAK also held meetings with representatives from Pahalgam taxi stands and ponywallas.

The Pahalgam Taxi Stand Union was represented by its President Ghulam Muhammad and others who pledged full support in best services to the visitors.

On the occasion, TAAK President apprised them about the importance of tourist-friendly behavior, capacity building, honesty, and professionalism among all services providers including drivers and ponywallas, while dealing with the visitors.

TAAK EC also visited various old and newly upgraded properties and interacted with the hotel staff

Earlier, TAAK also held its EC at Hotel Sparrow where in besides its EC body, Past President Farooq A Kuthoo, Secretary General Sajad Kralyari also participated.

