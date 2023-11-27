-->


11/27/2023

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/27/2023 - 9:51 AM EST - Sernova Corp. : Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the company's Hemophilia A program. Sernova Corp. shares T.SVA are trading up $0.02 at $2.75.

