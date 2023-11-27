(MENAFN- Baystreet) Watch These Stocks Ahead of Their Q3/2023 Report

This week, many of the big Canadian banks will post quarterly results. Investors eyeing the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) for its 6.90% dividend yield need to exercise caution. The bank announced a major job cut ahead of the report, due on Tuesday before the market opens.

BMO (BMO), whose dividend yields 5.18%, will report results on Friday before the market opens. BMO stock yields 5.18%. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 9 times is comparable to that of BNS stock.

Royal Bank (RY) posts results on Thursday.

In the tech sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NetApp (NTAP), and Crowdstrike (CRWD) all post results on Tuesday after the market closes. HPE stock fell last month after issuing a weak 2024 profit outlook. Though the market priced in the bad news, investors have better prospects looking at Crowdstrike instead. Spending on cybersecurity solutions continues to rise.

CRWD stock closed at a 52-week high last week.

At the end of the week, high-growth firms UiPath (PATH) and Elastic (ESTC) will post results. They will likely get investor attention compared to reports from Dell (DELL) and Ambarella (AMBA). Still, Dell continued its uptrend throughout this year after posting earnings. At around $74.40, the stock is up 85% YTD.

