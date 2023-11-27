(MENAFN- Baystreet) Anixa Gains on European Patent

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares move forward Monday, as the San Jose-based biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that its partner, Cleveland Clinic, announced it had received an "Intention to Grant" notice from the European Patent Office for the patent application titled "Ovarian Cancer Vaccines."

CEO Dr. Amit Kumar stated, "Having recently been granted a U.S. patent for this novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology, we are delighted to receive the EPO's intention-to-grant notice, as a European patent would extend protection of the technology to additional potential markets."

The patent was invented by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, Dr. Suparna Mazumder, and Dr. Justin Johnson of Cleveland Clinic. Anixa exclusively licensed the technology from Cleveland Clinic and is developing the technology in partnership with the not-for-profit, multispecialty academic medical center. The National Cancer Institute is collaborating on development through its PREVENT program.

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine targets the extracellular domain of anti-Müllerian hormone receptor 2 (AMHR2-ED), which is expressed in the ovaries but disappears as a woman reaches and advances through menopause. However, AMHR2-ED is expressed again in the majority of ovarian cancers.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology.

ANIX shares captured nine cents, or 3.1%, to $3.00

