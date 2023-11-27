(MENAFN- Baystreet) TOMI Picks up Ground on Release of Sterile Grow

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares advanced Monday, as the Maryland-based global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced the addition of Sterile Grow, a United States based distributor and consultation company in the food and cannabis market.

SteraMist is pleased to collaborate with Sterile Grow, led by Burrell Williamson III and Tri Nguyen, that has demonstrated noteworthy achievements in the cannabis and food markets. Williamson, rooted in the greenhouse industry, has expanded into vertical farming, bringing extensive expertise to the food and cannabis sectors. Tri Nguyen specializes in controlled environment agriculture, particularly in integrating systems for large-scale indoor cannabis cultivation. Combining their cultivation knowledge and past success with SteraMist, Sterile Grow has joined forces as a distributor with the purchase of mobile equipment in our current quarter.

“We are very excited to elevate SteraMist to the next level in the food safety and cannabis industry,” states Williamson, Founding Partner of Sterile Grow.“I am confident that we can significantly reduce molds, bacteria, and viruses in the agriculture sector. Through extensive testing with major growers, we have witnessed the remarkable results achieved by SteraMist. We look forward to leveraging our extensive industry connections to offer the superior decontamination of SteraMist products to our network.”

TOMZ shares gained five cents, or 4.6%, to begin Monday trade at $1.14.

