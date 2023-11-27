Putin Stepping Up His Invasion Of Ukraine, Sending More Russians To Die UK Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said that Russia is ramping up its invasion of Ukraine, sending more Russians to their deaths than at any time since the war began.

Shapps said this on his account on the X social media platform, commenting on today's intelligence update published by the UK Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"Putin is stepping up his invasion - senselessly sending more Russians to die than at any time since the war began. Ukrainian bravery & western support is holding back their advance, but we cannot be complacent. Ukraine needs our unwavering support to fight & win," Shapps said.

In past six weeks, Russia suffered biggest losses since war began – UK intel

British intelligence said earlier that the last six weeks had likely seen some of the highest Russian casualty rates of the war so far. The heavy losses have largely been caused by Russia's offensive against the Donbas town of Avdiivka.

Throughout November 2023, Russian casualties, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, are running at a daily average of 931 per day.

Photo: PA