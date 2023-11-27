Ukrainian Mps Meet With European Commission's Vice President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniienko, Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk and other Ukrainian parliamentarians have held a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.

Korniienko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Olena Kondratiuk and representatives of almost all parliamentary factions and groups, we met in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova," he said.

Korniienko noted that Ukraine welcomes the European Commission's recommendation to start negotiations on joining the EU.

The politician said Ukraine was determined to complete the legislative steps defined in the European Commission Report as part of the Enlargement Package.

"We already have positive results of the implementation of the two steps outlined in the EC report on anti-corruption policy," Korniienko said.

According to him, the preparation of draft laws has begun for the implementation of other steps, in particular, regarding the rights of national communities and the regulation of lobbying.

At the same time, he emphasized the issue of military and financial assistance, because the issue of the speed of providing shells is very important for the Ukrainian military.

"I am grateful to Vera Jourova for her personal position and support. We are working," Korniienko said.