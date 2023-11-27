Ukraine's Foreign Minister To Pay Two-Day Visit To Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Brussels on November 28-29 in an effort to mobilize political and military support from EU and NATO member states.

That's according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The purpose of the visit is to mobilize political and military support from EU and NATO member states, promote Ukraine's accession to both organizations, particularly in the context of preparations for the next meeting of the European Council in December, as well as integrating the defense industries of Ukraine and NATO and speeding up the production and supply of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, November 28, Kuleba will hold negotiations with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, deliver a speech at the opening of the conference on accountability for Russian crimes in the European Parliament and open a VR exhibition "Living the war."

On Wednesday, November 29, Kuleba will take part in the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers, which will be held at NATO headquarters as part of the meeting of the foreign policy chiefs of the military alliance's member states.

Kuleba will inform NATO allies about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's priority military needs and discuss the adapted Annual National Program for 2024 in the light of preparations for the Washington NATO Summit.

He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings in Brussels, including with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the foreign ministers of NATO member states.