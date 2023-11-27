Kazakhstan To Continue Promoting Implementation Of 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan
will continue to fully promote the implementation of One Belt, One
Road initiative, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
during a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of the
People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, Trend reports.
The parties discussed the state and prospects for the
development of the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership, as well as
the progress in implementing the agreements previously reached by
Tokayev and President of China Xi Jinping.
As Tokayev noted, bringing bilateral relations with China to a
new qualitative level is the most important priority for
Kazakhstan.
"I believe that Kazakh-Chinese relations are, in fact, a model
of mutually beneficial, effective interstate interaction. We
consider China as a very important strategic partner and have high
hopes for achieving concrete results of our cooperation in all
areas," he said.
President of Kazakhstan reminded that the recent Third 'One
Belt, One Road' Forum was a great success and determined the future
path for the development of a large-scale initiative.
"I recently visited Beijing and held detailed negotiations with
President Xi Jinping. The negotiations were highly substantive and
became an important step towards deepening cooperation. A visa-free
regime has come into force," he said.
According to him, developing cooperation with China is a
priority.
"We are paying special attention to this issue at the highest
level," Tokayev noted.
In 2022, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China amounted to
$24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent,
to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China
accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total
trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the
year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports of
the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107491122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.