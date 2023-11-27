Some Countries' Attempts To Aggravate Situation In South Caucasus - Unacceptable, Says Azerbaijani Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Attempts by countries outside the region to aggravate the situation in the South Caucasus are inadmissible, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.

He noted that the meeting was a vivid example of dialog at the strategic level between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

During the discussions, the importance of peace, stability, security and joint cooperation in the region was emphasized.

"We stated that attempts by countries outside the region aimed at aggravating the situation in the region are unacceptable. The importance of peaceful settlement of conflicts, based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states was once again stressed," Hasanov added.

The X trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku. The meeting discussed prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues that will contribute to regional security.

