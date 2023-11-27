Some Countries' Attempts To Aggravate Situation In South Caucasus - Unacceptable, Says Azerbaijani Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Attempts by
countries outside the region to aggravate the situation in the
South Caucasus are inadmissible, Azerbaijani Defense Minister
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference after a trilateral meeting with
Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defense
Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Baku.
He noted that the meeting was a vivid example of dialog at the
strategic level between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.
During the discussions, the importance of peace, stability,
security and joint cooperation in the region was emphasized.
"We stated that attempts by countries outside the region aimed
at aggravating the situation in the region are unacceptable. The
importance of peaceful settlement of conflicts, based on the norms
and principles of international law, in particular the principles
of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of
internationally recognized borders of states was once again
stressed," Hasanov added.
The X trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan,
Georgia and Türkiye was held today in Baku. The meeting discussed
prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a
number of issues that will contribute to regional security.
