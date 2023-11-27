Baku Hosts 10Th Trilateral Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Georgian And Turkish Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic
of Türkiye, Yashar Guler in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense
Ministry.
Colonel General Hasanov warmly welcomed the guests and noted
that cooperation and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye in military field is based on friendship and brotherly
relations as in other fields.
Memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the
independence and territorial integrity of both fraternal countries
was honored with respect and reverence.
The defense minister emphasized that the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan highly value the current cooperation and prospects
in the field of defense between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and noted
the necessity of such meetings in terms of further expansion of the
relations.
Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal country,
Guler thanked for the hospitality and conveyed confidence that the
cooperation between the countries, based on mutual trust and
support, will continue to develop successfully.
It was highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are based on
allied relations according to the Shusha Declaration. The
exceptional role of the declaration in the development of bilateral
relations was emphasized.
A detailed exchange of views on the importance of increasing the
intensity of joint exercises, military-political processes in the
region and in the world, ways to ensure stability in the region and
other issues of mutual interest was also held at the meeting.
