Baku Hosts 10Th Trilateral Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Georgian And Turkish Defense Ministers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Hasanov warmly welcomed the guests and noted that cooperation and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in military field is based on friendship and brotherly relations as in other fields.

Memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of both fraternal countries was honored with respect and reverence.

The defense minister emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan highly value the current cooperation and prospects in the field of defense between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and noted the necessity of such meetings in terms of further expansion of the relations.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal country, Guler thanked for the hospitality and conveyed confidence that the cooperation between the countries, based on mutual trust and support, will continue to develop successfully.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are based on allied relations according to the Shusha Declaration. The exceptional role of the declaration in the development of bilateral relations was emphasized.

A detailed exchange of views on the importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises, military-political processes in the region and in the world, ways to ensure stability in the region and other issues of mutual interest was also held at the meeting.

