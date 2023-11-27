Embassy Marks Centenary Of Türkiye's Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Türkiye in Qatar recently celebrated the centenary of founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

In his speech, Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu said that the Republic of Türkiye was established by the founder Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who described October 29 as the“greatest day” for the Turkish people during his famous speech on the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Republic.”

He pointed out that the“Republic of Türkiye is not our first state, but rather the modern state for the great Turkish nation, as the sixteen stars on our presidential emblem represent the sixteen great countries founded by the Turkish nation , which is deeply rooted in history.”

“Our Republic is the shining star in this picture, rising with strength and knowledge gained from thousands of years of tradition and experience.”

Dr. Goksu also emphasised that this year marks another historic milestone, which is the 50th anniversary Qatar-Türkiye diplomatic relations.

“Türkiye and Qatar have been and will continue to be a model of fraternity, standing side by side in distress and prosperity.”

“I take the opportunity to congratulate the Qatari authorities once again on their success as the first Islamic and Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup. Of course, we were delighted to have contributed in the success of this tournament.”

Moreover, he said that this latest manifestation of strong solidarity between the two countries was evident after the disaster of the two earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye in February this year.“Qatar put all its capabilities to help the Turkish people, and of course this is not strange to the great people of Qatar, and we will not forget this great position of Qatar.”

The envoy also touched on the Gaza issue where it congratulated Qatar on its wise leadership of the mediation efforts that led to the recent humanitarian truce and the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip with the completion of a prisoner exchange deal, and we thank all countries and parties that sought to spare the blood of civilians.

“Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to ensure a humanitarian ceasefire and cessation of Israeli aggression against civilians in Gaza. We also work intensively to deliver humanitarian aid to the region, and we oppose violations of international law and unjustified crimes against humanity, such as targeting civilians and bombing schools, universities, mosques, churches and hospitals, so that the Turkish Friendship Hospital had a share, which was the only place to provide treatment for cancer patients in Gaza.”

Ambassador Goksu explained that the entire international community should act with principles and raise its voice on the basis that killing an innocent person is equivalent to killing all of humanity, regardless of the victim's national, religious, ethnic or any other identity.

“The only way to heal the wounds of our region, which has been bleeding for decades, is to establish an independent Palestinian state in which Palestinian children can dream of their future with unrestrained freedom.”

“As a state that wishes peace and stability to prevail in our region, we support a two-state solution to this issue, thereby ending all human tragedies, and hoping that this tragedy will end as soon as possible.”

Dr. Goksu also recalled Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who led the country to victory in the war of independence.“We remember him and everyone who performed his duty in establishing our state and the elevation of our people, and we pledge to preserve our gains and defend the capabilities of the homeland as long as we exist.”

“Today, we will continue our efforts, with H E President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to achieve the visions of 2053 and 2071, to transfer this glorious legacy to new heights.”