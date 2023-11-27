Analysts Say Israeli Army 'Interested' In Extending Truce With Hamas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, November 27 (Petra) -- Israeli analysts said Monday that the Israeli army is "interested" in extending the truce with Hamas in besieged Gaza.The military analyst on Israeli Army Radio, Amir Bar-Shalom, reported that the Qatari-mediated negotiations between Hamas and Israel yielded "understanding" about extending the truce for two or four days despite the lack of an agreement.The military analyst added that "Hamas can gather about 50 additional detainees to release them under the terms of the current truce agreement."Military analyst of Haaretz Amos Harel said, "The ceasefire will continue for at least several more days," adding that "Hamas informed Qatar that it can gather 90 detainees."He added, "Although delaying the resumption of the war is associated with the risk that Hamas will reorganise its forces, the Israeli army also needs time to regroup its forces and prepare for the next stage."