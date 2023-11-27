Ltimindtree Wins Award From ASSOCHAM As A Top Employer For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, November 27, 2023: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has been awarded the first runner up as the Employer for Persons with Disabilities' by ASSOCHAM. This award, given at ASSOCHAM's fourth Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Awards and Conclave, recognizes the organisation's initiative in building confidence of, participation by, and promoting inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), within the workplace and beyond.



“While we have made significant progress in advocating for and championing DEI within the organization, we are mindful that this journey needs sustained efforts and support. Inclusion is felt in the day-to-day interactions and person-to-person connections. We are together in the journey to make the future better,” said Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree.

As technology plays a crucial role in building equity in society,LTIMindtree is mindful about creating solutions that are inclusive. Their global and diverse workforce brings in a variety of skills and experience into these solutions,while understanding the people\'s unique needs and helping the organisation be impactful.



Some of the specific actions taken by LTIMindtree towards the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities are:



.Inclusive workspaces–LTIMindtree's facilities have been designed with a strong emphasis on inclusion and accessibility. The office spaces are equipped with designated parking slots, height-adjustable workstations, foldable stretchers, evacuation chairs, wheelchair accessible ramps at entrances, specially designed washrooms with grab rails and access, motorized wheelchairs, and assistive technology such as screen reader software assistance for visually impaired individuals.



.Inclusive digital spaces –LTIMindtree's digital spaces are also PWD accessible with their website being WCAG2.1 Level AA compliant andall their internal workday applications being accessible and inclusive.



.Sensitization programs –The organisation regularly conducts sensitization programs on disability awareness to build a more inclusive environment and enable teams to craft inclusive practices in their functions while integrating people with disabilities. The organisation also encourages people to share their stories and share experiences to help sensitize the organization conducted are on:

oNeurodiversity - creating awareness about and normalizing the differences in thinking and behavior

oWorkshops on MSWord Accessibility focused on best practices in creating documents that persons with vision impairment can easily assimilate.

oA virtual awareness course on Disability Sensitization covering an understanding of disability, types of disabilities, and about the appropriate language while interacting with a person with disability.



.Flexibility:the organisation has a work from home option available for employees that need to avail the same. This encourages a hybrid environment such that employees can benefit from in-person peer interactions and have the offices equally accessible for PWDs. Those with disabilities can avail a full time work from home option, depending on their requirements.



.Voluntary DEI self-identification system:LTIMindtree's voluntary DEI self-identification system provides a view of workforce diversity with various filters to understand and take data-driven interventions without bias.



LTIMindtree received the first runner-up award for the Best Employer for Women and the second runner-up award for the Best Employer for Policies on Diversity and Inclusion from ASSOCHAM in 2022. More than 300 corporates across sectors participated in the last three editions of ASSOCHAM Diversity & Inclusion Excellence awards and were recognized in the presence of the Government and Corporates in the past conclaves.



About LTIMindtree



LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Kyle Dsa

Email :