Trio-Top Ranked Meetings Warrant Peace In Region - Azerbaijani Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The trilateral
meetings have become a tradition, and they are crucial for
establishing peace in the region, according to Azerbaijan's
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.
Hasanov made the comment during a meeting in Baku with his
Turkish and Georgian counterparts, Yasar Guler and Juansher
Burchuladze.
He stated that, given the traditional meetings of heads of
state, the job of the ministries is to promote defense
cooperation.
"I extend my greetings to each of you. I'm delighted our
encounter took happened in Baku this year. "Thank you," the
minister stressed.
Will be updated
