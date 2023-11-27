Türkiye Supports Baku-Yerevan Contacts - Minister Of National Defense

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Relations
between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye have strategic importance,
Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler said at a meeting
with Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Zakir Hasanov and
Juansher Burchuladze in Baku, Trend reports.
He noted that Türkiye is determined to develop these
relations.
“We are working to ensure that there is stability in the
Caucasus. Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from occupation. The
countries of the region can solve their problems on their own. To
prove this to the international community, we support contacts
between Yerevan and Baku,” the minister noted.
Guler has arrived in Baku on November 26.
