Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia To Hold Joint Exercises - Türkiye's Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Joint
cybersecurity exercises between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia
will be organized next year, Trend reports, referring to the Minister of National
Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler.
Guler announced the initiative of trilateral cooperation at a
meeting with the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense of Georgia
Juansher Burchuladze.
He noted that the exercise will be held in Türkiye.
"I believe that today's trilateral meeting will contribute to
regional cooperation," Guler added.
