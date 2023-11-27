Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia To Hold Joint Exercises - Türkiye's Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Joint cybersecurity exercises between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia will be organized next year, Trend reports, referring to the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler.

Guler announced the initiative of trilateral cooperation at a meeting with the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

He noted that the exercise will be held in Türkiye.

"I believe that today's trilateral meeting will contribute to regional cooperation," Guler added.



