Presentation Of Elements From Collection Scythian Gold At Ukrainian Lavra

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, in the Treasury located on the territory of the National Preserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra", there will be a presentation of some artifacts from the collection "Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea", which is already in Ukraine.

The event will be opened by the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Rostyslav Karandieiev. The presentation will be attended by the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Bureau of Economic Security, as well as online leadership of the Allard Pierson Museum and legal advisors from the international law firm "Bergh Stoop & Sanders N.V.", representatives of the Embassy of the Netherlands

After the official part, the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, together with the authorized representative of the Museum, will open one of the cases and showcase a portion of the collection that will soon be exhibited.

The event starts at 11:00 AM.

Media representatives are requested to arrive at 10:30 AM.

For accreditation:

+380 (95) 212 32 78

Bohdana Korniichuk

For reference:

After almost 10 years of legal battles, artifacts from four museums in Crimea, presented at the exhibition "Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea" in Amsterdam, have been returned to Ukraine. Until the de-occupation of Crimea, the "Scythian Gold" will be temporarily stored on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.