Ukraine's PM, EIB President Discuss Recovery Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer have discussed current and new recovery projects.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed current and new recovery projects. We are waiting for their implementation. The government actively cooperates with the EIB in the restoration of infrastructure, energy, heat supply," he said.

Shmyhal thanked the EIB for its consistent work with communities and the implementation of municipal projects, as well as for the financial assistance provided to Ukraine, particularly for the creation of effective tools for post-war reconstruction.

Shmyhal recalled that the European Investment Bank was one of the first international financial organizations to provide financial support to the state budget in March 2022. In total, the EIB accumulated more than EUR 7.5 billion for Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate the EIB's active role in supporting Ukraine," he said.

The European Investment Bank earlier announced the opening of a regional office in Eastern Europe. It will be located in the building of the EU Delegation in Kyiv.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal , Facebook