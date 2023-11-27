Bodies Of Three People Who May Have Frozen To Death Found In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of three people who may have frozen to death were found in the Prymorskyi district in Odesa on November 27.

The press service of the main office of the National Police in the Odesa region said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Three bodies were found without any signs of violent death. They probably died from hypothermia," the police said.

The press service also added that the deceased did not have any documents with them and an examination would help establish the final cause of death.