GM Gadir Huseynov Wins Azerbaijan Rapid & Blitz Championship

Baku Chess Club has hosted the Azerbaijan Rapid and Blitz
Championship.
The chess players first competed in rapid, and on the last day
in blitz. In the end, the winners were determined based on the sum
of the results in both categories, Azernews reports.
According to the results of two competitions, Gadir Huseynov,
who scored 11 points, became the winner of the Azerbaijan
championship. Abdulla Gadimbeyli took the second place with 9.5
points.
Kanan Garayev and Ahmed Khagan, who scored 9 points each, shared
the 3rd and 4th places respectively. Kanan Garayev, who excelled in
additional indicators, finished the tournament in third place.
The prize fund of the men's rapid and blitz Azerbaijan
championship was 5,000 AZN
The Azerbaijan championship is a qualifier for the rapid and
blitz world championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in
December.
The chess players who will take the first three places have the
right to represent Azerbaijan in the world championships.
Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with
ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could
preserve these traditions as chess remains to be a crucially
popular sport for now.
The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the
works of the XII century poets such as Khaqani and Nizami as well
as in the works of one of the nation's most respected literary
personalities Fuzuli.
The 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku is an excellent example of the
great attention paid to the development of chess games in the
country. Nearly 2,000 chess players from 175 countries took part in
the tournament.
FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku has managed to captivate chess
enthusiasts with its high-level competition and thrilling
encounters.
With a highly competitive field of players, the World Cup
offered an exciting platform for showcasing the immense talent and
strategic prowess of top chess players.
The tournament gathered around 206 players in the open section
and 103 in the women's competition.
Azerbaijani team included 17 chess players, including Shahriyar
Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir
Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli,
Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov,
Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim
Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.
The top three players from both the open and women's sections
were qualified for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament
and the Women Candidates Tournament 2024.