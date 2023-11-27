Suicide Attack Kills Two Civilians, Injures 10 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- At least two civilians were killed while 10 others, including soldiers, received injuries in a suicide attack targeting a security forces convoy in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, said Pakistan's military Monday.

A statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a "motorcycle borne suicide bomber" detonated himself on a security forces' convoy in Baka Khel area of Bannu district in KPK.

ISPR confirmed "two innocent civilians embraced martyrdom while seven civilians and three soldiers got injured."

The military said that the bomber is identified as an Afghan national and was affiliated with a banned local group.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least two soldiers were killed in a blast targeting security forces' convoy in KPK's Razmak area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The attack on the security forces came at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

