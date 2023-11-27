Roshan Ranasinghe Likely To Join Opposition

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe is likely to join the opposition, sources said.

According to sources, Ranasinghe is likely to extend support to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa or sit as an independent opposition MP.

He is also likely to abstain from voting for the 2024 Budget during the 3rd and final vote.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe following his outburst in Parliament today.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP was informed that he had been removed from his Ministerial portfolio and all other positions held in the Government.

The Sports Minister was removed just minutes after he criticized the President and the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Ranasinghe recently declared war on Sri Lanka Cricket in Parliament, accusing the cricket board of influencing the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban Sri Lanka.

Premadasa accused the Sri Lanka Cricket board of violating the Sri Lankan constitution.

He accused the Sri Lanka Cricket Board of misleading the ICC. (Colombo Gazette)