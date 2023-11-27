Billionaire warns about German economy

(MENAFN) Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has raised concerns about Germany's economic crisis, attributing the worsening conditions to the country's recent fiscal policy decisions and the ongoing challenge of high energy costs. In a statement on his Telegram channel, Deripaska criticized Berlin's approach to economic problems, describing efforts as inefficient and expressing skepticism about the potential outcomes of deficits, subsidies, or the issuance of debt securities.



The billionaire's comments are prompted by reports of Germany's plan to suspend the "debt brake" mechanism for the fourth consecutive year. This constitutional limit on net new borrowing is being temporarily set aside to address approximately EUR37 billion (USD40.3 billion) in new off-budget debt incurred due to measures aimed at alleviating the impact of soaring power and gas prices on households and businesses. The emergency action is expected to be incorporated into a revised 2023 budget, with details to be unveiled next week.



Germany has grappled with an energy crisis since last year, largely stemming from the loss of Russian gas imports due to Ukraine-related sanctions. While Berlin has attempted to replace some of the lost gas with alternative energy sources, experts warn that the upcoming heating season may pose challenges, potentially leading to another spike in energy prices.



The persistent high energy costs have taken a toll on Germany's economy, contributing to inflationary pressures. The government responded by increasing interest rates, resulting in challenges for the manufacturing sector. Germany entered a technical recession in the first quarter of the year, and subsequent quarters have shown limited signs of recovery.



Deripaska's warning sheds light on the complex economic landscape in Germany and raises questions about the effectiveness of the current fiscal measures in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.





