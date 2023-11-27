ECB director exposes family`s crypto losses

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde shared on Friday that her son experienced substantial losses in digital assets, despite her persistent warnings against trusting cryptocurrencies. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Lagarde disclosed that her son "ignored me royally" and lost almost all of his investments, approximately 60 percent. While not specifying which son was involved, Lagarde emphasized her low opinion of cryptocurrencies and reiterated her concerns about their inherent risks.



Lagarde, known for her steadfast stance against the crypto market, highlighted the need for caution in crypto investments. She recounted her discussions with her son, stating that he reluctantly accepted her viewpoint after the losses. Lagarde has consistently expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, labeling them as highly risky, speculative, and often worthless. Beyond financial risks, she has repeatedly emphasized the association of cryptocurrencies with criminal activities, including money laundering, and has called for global regulations to govern the crypto market.



This candid revelation provides a personal dimension to Lagarde's public position on cryptocurrencies, underlining the challenges and risks she perceives in the digital asset space.



As the crypto market continues to evolve, Lagarde's cautionary tale adds a noteworthy perspective to the ongoing debate surrounding the credibility and risks associated with cryptocurrencies.





