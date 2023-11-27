Argentina's President Promises to Shut Down Central Bank

(MENAFN) In a significant confirmation of his unconventional campaign promises, Argentina's incoming president, Javier Milei, affirmed on Friday that he remains steadfast in his commitment to shutter the nation's central bank. This key pledge, along with a proposed "shock therapy" to address Argentina's economic challenges, has garnered attention for its bold proposals, including dollarizing the economy, privatizing state-owned media outlets, and divesting public companies such as energy giant YPF.



The statement from Milei's office, posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), aimed to dispel what he referred to as "false rumors" suggesting a potential softening of his plans. Amid speculation about the composition of his Cabinet, some had speculated that Milei might adopt a more moderate approach.



Scheduled to take office on December 10, Milei envisions a swift economic transformation, estimating that it will take "between 18 and 24 months" to address the pressing issue of inflation, which currently hovers near 150 percent. A central element of Milei's proposed reforms is the closure of Argentina's central bank, marking a departure from traditional economic policies.



While Milei's promises have resonated with segments of the electorate seeking bold solutions, concerns have been raised by economists who view his proposed "shock therapy" as a source of deep uncertainty. Of particular concern is the proposal to dollarize Argentina's USD622 billion economy at a time when international reserves are depleted, potentially exposing the nation to the risk of hyperinflation.



As Argentina prepares for a new era under Milei's leadership, the ambitious economic overhaul he envisions has stirred a mixture of anticipation and skepticism. The fate of his unconventional policy proposals and their potential impact on Argentina's economic landscape will undoubtedly be closely monitored, both domestically and on the international stage.



