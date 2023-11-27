UK household debt will soar

(MENAFN) A concerning financial outlook looms over the United Kingdom as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts a substantial increase in household debt, rising from the current EUR73 billion (USD92 billion) to an alarming USD190 billion by the year 2026. The OBR's report unveils a grim reality for British households, projecting an average debt load per household equivalent to around USD6,700, with implications reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.



The anticipated surge in household debt, as outlined in the forecast, suggests that the cost of repaying this debt will be approximately USD63 billion higher than during the previous financial crisis. By 2026, individuals are expected to allocate an additional USD289 per month towards debt repayment, offsetting the mere USD50 in savings resulting from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's recent National Insurance cut for the average earner.



The Liberal Democrats attribute this looming debt burden to the Bank of England's interest rate hikes, characterizing the situation as a "horror show" for Britons. Sarah Olney, the party's Treasury spokesperson, expresses concern over the enduring mortgage challenges faced by millions, compounded by a series of tax increases that have already impacted household finances.



In tandem with the debt projections, another report by the OBR delivers sobering news about the United Kingdom's economic growth. Predictions for 2025 and 2026 indicate a lower growth trajectory than initially anticipated. The OBR further forecasts that households will experience the most significant five-year squeeze on living standards in peacetime, with real household disposable income per head expected to be 3.5 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.



As the specter of heightened household debt and economic challenges looms large, policymakers and financial experts grapple with the implications of these forecasts. The delicate balance between economic recovery, fiscal policies, and the well-being of United Kingdom households underscores the multifaceted challenges faced by the nation in navigating a complex financial landscape.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490682