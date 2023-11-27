Israel Impacts Gaza economy badly

(MENAFN) The protracted conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has inflicted severe and irreversible damage on the economy of the Gaza Strip, rendering it completely devastated, according to a recent report by CNBC. The ongoing escalation of hostilities, which commenced on October 7, has dealt a crippling blow to Gaza's economic lifeline – access to Israel's labor market. Experts cited in the report reveal that over the past month, approximately 182,000 Gazans, constituting 61% of the workforce, have lost their jobs.



The International Labor Organization reports that Gaza's unemployment rate, already one of the highest globally at over 40 percent before the recent escalation, has now left nearly the entire population without employment. Marko Papic, Chief Strategist at Clocktower Group, emphasizes that Gaza's economy relied entirely on two revenue sources – foreign aid and access to Israel's labor market. With the latter now eliminated, he states, "The only thing remaining is foreign aid."



The United Nations notes that before October 7, 80 percent of Gazans depended on international aid for their livelihoods, and they were classified as food insecure. The current escalation has resulted in significant human losses, with nearly 15,000 Palestinians dead and approximately 1.5 million people displaced – a majority of Gaza's population.



Gaza's economic challenges extend beyond the recent conflict, as the enclave has grappled with stagnation for the past 15 years. The imposition of an air, land, and sea blockade by Israel after Hamas gained power further exacerbated the economic struggles. The Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute warns that Gaza's economy has effectively ceased to function and is likely to remain in this dire state indefinitely.



Experts caution that the revival of Gaza's economy is contingent on external assistance, emphasizing the urgent need for international support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. As the situation in Gaza remains dire, calls for coordinated efforts to provide aid and foster economic recovery gain prominence, highlighting the complex challenges faced by the Palestinian territory in the aftermath of prolonged conflict and economic strain.





MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490678