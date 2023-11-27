Slow and Saucy: Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 – The world’s first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – November 27, 2023: As the world’s fastest cars speed around the Yas Marina Circuit at over 200mph for the finale of the F1 season, Heinz® has proved that finishing slowest is a true sign of quality, with a saucier Ketchup Grand Prix of its own.



Heinz® introduces the Slowmaster 57, the world’s first ketchup racetrack ramp designed to ensure your favorite Heinz® ketchup never breaks the quality and thickness speed limit!



Inspired by the Heinz factory's famous "quantifier” a machine used at its factories around the world to evaluate the thickness and consistency of every single batch of Heinz Ketchup, Heinz® has developed the world’s first ever Slowmaster 57 - a specially designed miniature model device where anyone can put Heinz’s famous quality and thickness to the slowness test.



The Slowmaster 57 is so simple it’s like a game with a uniquely designed ramp built at a gradient of 45 degrees over a 20cm track. Once the race starts the patience race begins with the ketchup flowing down at a speed of not more than 0.028 miles per hour, which is the maximum speed allowed for authentic Heinz Ketchup made from the best, richest, and freshest ingredients.

“Channelling our inner Hamilton’s, Verstappen’s and Alonso’s we wanted to add a twist and run a race of our own. The Slowmaster 57 lets anyone test how slowly and lusciously our Heinz Ketchup flows, thanks to 100% all-natural ingredients made from real, ripe tomatoes with no artificial thickeners. It’s a reminder to everyone that faster isn’t always better, and slowness is a sign of true natural quality.” said Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA.

Ketchup connoisseurs can assemble their own Slowmaster 57 ramps to test the slowness of their favourite ketchup, with limited editions available on e-commerce platforms and specialized gaming cafés.





