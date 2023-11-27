Milei Extends Olive Branch To Lula To Strengthen Brazil-Argentina Relations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a diplomatic gesture, Javier Milei, Argentina's new President, has invited Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to his inauguration on December 10th in Buenos Aires.



Argentina's incoming Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino , personally delivered the invitation in Brasilia to Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira.



Libertarian Milei, in his letter, warmly invites leftist Lula and emphasizes the importance of his presence.



He underlines the deep ties between Argentina and Brazil, rooted in shared history and geography.



Milei is keen to boost cooperation in trade, integration, and international affairs, aiming for mutual growth and prosperity.



Eager to collaborate with Lula, Milei seeks to fortify their countries' bonds. This partnership, he believes, will enhance Argentina and Brazil's global influence.



Argentina is Brazil's third-largest trade ally, while Brazil tops Argentina's trade partners.



Milei's victory on November 19th signifies a new era, starting December 10th, 2023, and his invitation to Lula marks a dedication to joint advancement.





Background - Milei Extends Olive Branch to Lula

Despite their contentious past interactions, Milei's invite to Lula marks a turn towards reconciliation.



Previously, Milei criticized Lula's policies, while Lula questioned Milei's governance approach. These differences highlighted their distinct political visions.



However, Milei's gesture shows readiness to overcome past disagreements for diplomatic ties.



This step is essential for maintaining robust bilateral relations and is a typical post-election shift in international politics.



Political campaigns often strain relations, but post-election, leaders commonly strive to repair ties.



This is evident in Milei and Lula's case, potentially benefiting both nations economically and politically.



Leaders typically prioritize national interests over campaign talk after elections.



Argentina and Brazil's history confirms that despite differences, collaboration is key. This enduring alliance is crucial for regional stability and development.

