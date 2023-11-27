(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of November 27, 2023, the ongoing conflict, initiated by Hamas attacks against Israel, has resulted in 16,293 deaths.



Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, provided these figures. They include 14,854 Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli fatalities.



Qatar has been a notable supporter of the Palestinian cause and is recognized as a primary financial contributor to Hamas.



This group is designated as a terrorist organization by many nations.



Additionally, in the West Bank, at least 239 deaths have occurred. The casualty data from Gaza comes from Hamas .



However, independent verification of these figures is not possible due to access restrictions.



This lack of verification highlights challenges in obtaining accurate information from conflict zones.



Among the casualties, 4,000 are women, and 6,202 are children. Notably, Israel has not released specific figures for child casualties.







This omission points to the difficulties in getting comprehensive data in wartime. In terms of injuries, the conflict has resulted in 44,350 people wounded.



This count includes 36,000 Palestinians, 5,600 Israelis, and 2,750 in the West Bank. The high number of injuries underscores the conflict's severe impact on civilian populations.



Recently, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire. This truce began on November 24.



Its primary aim is to facilitate the exchange of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners. This ceasefire is a crucial step towards reducing immediate hostilities.



The truce also allows humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza. This aid is vital for addressing the urgent needs of affected populations.

Ceasefire

It represents a critical component of international efforts to support those impacted by the conflict.



In summary, the Israel-Hamas conflict demonstrates the high human cost of prolonged hostilities.



It also shows the importance of ceasefires and humanitarian aid in mitigating the impact on civilians.



The recent truce offers a glimmer of hope for reducing violence and improving humanitarian conditions.

MENAFN27112023007421016031ID1107490605