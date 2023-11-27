Brazil Sets Course For Major New São Paulo Airport

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil advances with new São Paulo airport plans, announced by Minister Silvio Costa Filho and Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.



They are eyeing a strategic location between Cajamar and Caieiras in Greater São Paulo.



This airport promises to be a significant transport hub, supported by the existing railway line in the area.



Costa Filho is set to unveil a comprehensive airport investment plan in January.



This plan departs from the previous Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), which fell short of its targets.



The new plan involves enhancing or building 116 airports with the help of the private sector.



Private investors will play a vital role in building and managing 20 airports.

Comprehensive airport investment plan

Additionally, Costa Filho confirmed the start of the Santos tunnel construction, a project expected to boost production logistics.



Public hearings for the tunnel are scheduled for December. This project is part of the more considerable infrastructure development effort.







The minister also addressed challenges in the aviation sector. He highlighted the dominance of three airlines and the high cost of aviation kerosene.



Costa Filho mentioned the plan to blend Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with aviation kerosene by 2027 as part of Brazil's commitment to environmental goals.



Preparing for COP 2 in Dubai, Costa Filho aims to attract investment to expand Brazil's aircraft offerings.



He emphasized Brazil's status as an attractive destination for international infrastructure investment.



Costa Filho also discussed Brazil's improving economic situation under President Lula's administration, highlighting a reduction in the public deficit.



He anticipates further decreases, benefiting Brazilian families and boosting the service sector.



Speaking at the same event, Deputy Marcos Pereira suggested that Congress might overturn President Lula's veto on a payroll tax relief bill, crucial for 17 sectors.



Despite a tight timeline, Pereira is confident in the passage of tax reform this year.



These developments showcase Brazil's commitment to infrastructure growth, fiscal responsibility, and environmental initiatives.

