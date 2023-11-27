Brazil’S Economic Freedom Advanced Under Bolsonaro’S Tenure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A study by Mackenzie Presbyterian University shows an increase in Brazil's economic freedom, with its average score rising from 4.06 in 2020 to 4.38 in 2021.



This indicates notable progress in the economic sector. São Paulo, Espírito Santo, and Mato Grosso do Sul excel in this area. Conversely, Roraima, Tocantins, and Piauí lag behind.



The study measures economic freedom on a scale of 0 to 10. Higher scores symbolize more freedom.



Brazil's current score, under 5, suggests potential for further improvement.



States with higher scores usually have lower taxes, more flexible labor markets, and less government spending.



These conditions foster economic growth, evident in increased GDP per capita and reduced unemployment in these areas.



This score improvement reflects enhancements in government spending, labor market regulation, and tax burden.







Local government spending saw the biggest jump, from 5.85 to 6.50. The labor market's score also rose, from 5.02 to 5.55. However, tax burden scores slightly declined.



The study underscores the link between government policies, economic freedom, and overall economic health.



The rise in Brazil's score mirrors policy changes and governance improvements. This shift points to a brighter economic future.



Regionally, Latin America focuses on economic liberalization. Brazil's progress matches these regional efforts.



Historically, Brazil struggled with high government spending and regulatory complexity.



Current improvements indicate a shift towards market-friendly policies essential for global competitiveness.



Despite improvements, Brazil's economic freedom score remains modest compared to regional peers like Chile and Uruguay.

Chile and Uruguay Ahead

Brazil can learn from these countries to enhance its economic policies further.



The study's emphasis on government spending, labor market freedom, and taxation is vital. Progress in these areas can attract more foreign investment and create jobs.



These changes are key to Brazil's long-term economic stability and growth.



In conclusion, Brazil's enhancement of economic freedom under Bolsonaro reflects significant policy reforms and regional alignment.



Future focus on reducing government expenditure, liberalizing labor markets, and rationalizing taxes will be crucial for Brazil's ongoing economic prosperity.

