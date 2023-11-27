Carrefour Reaffirms its Commitment to Sustainability by Launching 'Choose Better' at its COP28 Store

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, [November 27, 2023]: Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, reaffirms its commitment to sustainability by opening a one-of-a-kind store at COP28’s Blue Zone in Expo City, offering a unique, eco-conscious shopping experience. As part of its participation in the event, and further emphasising its dedication to pioneering sustainable initiatives, Carrefour will also be launching its innovative 'Choose Better' programme at this store.



According to the UAE’s National Nutrition Strategy, 83% of the adult population do not consume their recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Carrefour’s customer insights reveal that while customers aspire to lead healthier lifestyles, they struggle to find a range of healthier food options at affordable prices. Derived from this powerful insight, the ‘Choose Better’ programme aims to educate, empower, and reward customers by making healthier and more sustainable choices accessible, affordable, and appealing, both in-store and online. This programme is built on three pivotal pillars – Choose Better, 'For You', 'For the Planet', and 'For Communities' – each playing a crucial role in fostering positive change with healthier lifestyles that protect the planet and support local communities. Customers can also find the ‘Choose Better’ offering at Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif stores, in addition to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.



The Carrefour store at COP28, which ensures circular design using repurposed material and smart lighting, and promotes product sustainability, spotlights Carrefour's sustainable journey to 30,000 visitors from across the world.



Commenting on the occasion, Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, stated: "COP28 is a strategic platform to role model our efforts and demonstrate Majid Al Futtaim’s unwavering commitment to a more sustainable future. Our engagement at the event underlines our relentless pursuit of sustainability goals, marking a pivotal stride in our mission to achieve Net Positivity by 2040."



"The launch of 'Choose Better' is a testament to our dedication to health, wellness, and sustainability, aligning with our purpose to enable people to shop smarter and live better. It stands as a fundamental component of our mission, aligning seamlessly with Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to the Consumer Goods Forum and the transformative goals set forth by the Forum’s Collaboration for Healthier Lives coalition. We invite COP28 visitors to step into our store and witness the unique shopping experience in person," he added.



Under the 'Choose Better - For the Planet’ pillar, Carrefour encourages and rewards customers for making informed choices that protect the environment. As an industry first, Carrefour will become the only retailer in the region to transparently share the sustainability ratings of its products by partnering with "HowGood", an independent research database that assesses ingredients and products for environmental and social impact.



“Customers around the world are making clear demands for increased transparency into product impact,” said Ethan Soloviev, Chief Innovation Officer of HowGood. "To make meaningful progress towards a net-positive future, we must collectively turn to data-driven measurement and communications, and we are honoured to be powering those efforts for Carrefour on the global stage at COP28.”





