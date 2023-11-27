UAW votes to ratify contract with GM

(MENAFN) In a significant development, members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) have voted to ratify a contract with General Motors (GM), marking the conclusion of a protracted labor dispute that prompted tens of thousands of autoworkers to engage in picket lines. The balloting results, shared by the union online, revealed that GM employees narrowly approved the labor contract by a margin of approximately 55 percent to 45 percent. While top union officials heralded the deal as historic, a substantial minority of workers expressed dissent.



Following this, Stellantis employees, also represented by the UAW, voted to approve their agreement. Notably, the tentative agreement at Ford seems poised for ratification as well. Voting tallies released by the UAW indicate that the agreements with Stellantis and Ford garnered larger approval margins compared to the contract with General Motors.



The tentative deals negotiated with the "Big 3" U.S. automakers include a noteworthy 25 percent raise over four years, signaling a significant win for the autoworkers. Additionally, the agreements encompass substantial improvements related to pensions and grant workers the right to protest plant closures. This resolution brings relief to the automotive industry, averting the potential for major economic disruption that loomed amid the weeks-long labor dispute.

