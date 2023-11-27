Increase in credit card debt sparks concerns about consumer financial health

(MENAFN) In the third quarter of 2023, credit card debt in the United States reached a historic high, experiencing a nearly 5 percent increase from the previous quarter, as revealed by a recent Federal Reserve report. This surge in debt has led to an increasing number of borrowers falling behind on payments, indicating a growing financial challenge for many Americans.



Economists analyzing the report point to a concerning trend of diminishing savings among consumers who had built up financial cushions during the pandemic. The strain of rapid price increases, coupled with diminishing savings, has particularly impacted low-income individuals who borrowed money to cope with rising expenses.



While some economists view this credit card debt as a potential harbinger of weakness in the U.S. economy, others downplay its broader implications. The report highlights the financial hardship faced by those caught between elevated prices and high-interest rates, emphasizing that this group comprises individuals who borrowed to cover escalating costs.



The data also underscores the erosion of savings amassed by some consumers during the pandemic. The average net worth of U.S. households surged by almost 40 percent between 2019 and 2022, a rate exceeding a previous record high in the early 2000s, according to the Federal Reserve. However, the rapid rise in inflation last summer led to a significant decline in the average savings rate for U.S. households by 2022.



John Sedunov, a finance professor at Villanova University's School of Business, notes that people, having depleted their savings to purchase essentials, are turning to borrowing as the next financial recourse. This shift in financial behavior is evident against the backdrop of all-time high household savings during the pandemic and the subsequent impact of inflation on consumer finances.



Some experts argue that the reliance on credit card debt poses risks to the broader economy. Mary Hansen, an economics professor at American University, suggests that consumer spending, a key driver of U.S. economic activity, may be propped up by credit card debt, raising questions about the sustainability of such spending patterns.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107490557