LHP Secures Funding For 180 Trees To Enhance Lincolnshire Communities

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) is delighted to announce that we have been successful in securing funding for 180 trees through two separate schemes. The social housing provider will plant 150 trees as part of The Conservation Volunteers 'I Dig Trees' programme, and 30 trees through the South East Lincolnshire Orchard Tree Scheme.

The I Dig Trees programme is the largest community tree planting project in the UK and is aiming to plant millions of trees for climate, wildlife, and communities. You can learn more about their ambition on their website and by watching this video .

Libby Kerman, Sustainability Manager at LHP said:“We believe that it is our responsibility as a major housing provider to deliver great homes and strong communities, and this includes considering sustainability across everything we do. Increasing the biodiversity of our green spaces not only creates havens for local wildlife, but also enhances our nearby nature for customer wellbeing.”

The trees will be planted in early 2024, and LHP is looking for customer and colleague volunteers to help with the planting. Please keep an eye on LHP's website, for more information about this exciting project in the coming weeks.

Libby continued: "We are excited to be part of this project and to help make Lincolnshire a greener and more sustainable place to live."

Planting to commence in February 2024.

