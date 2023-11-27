CM Punk Makes Shock Return To WWE

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

CM Punk has made a dramatic return to WWE after nearly a decade away.

Fans roared after hearing his theme music at the Survivor Series event in the United States on Saturday night.

He initially left WWE in 2014 and has often spoken about his frustrations over creative storylines and a lack of medical care towards him.

There had been speculation the 45-year-old would come back after he recently left rival wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

But WWE's chief content officer Triple H said CM Punk's return at the show in his hometown Chicago was all a bit last minute.

“This was one of those lightning in a bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it,” he said in a press conference after the show.

“It didn't start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen, and then all of a sudden it was happening.”

Triple H also referenced the fact CM Punk has often hinted he would not return to WWE since he left a decade ago.

“If you are the same person you were 10 years ago 10 years later, you've messed up,” Triple H said.

“Everybody grows, everybody changes. And I'm a different person, he's a different person, this is a different company and we're all on the same even starting ground.”

After leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk – real name Phil Brooks – had a short stint in mixed martial arts with UFC.

He then joined AEW in 2021, before leaving the company earlier this year after the All In pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium.

CM Punk didn't have a wrestling match at his shock WWE return and didn't even get into the ring, but his appearance was enough to send fans into a frenzy. (BBC)