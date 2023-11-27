President Sacks Sports Minister After Parliament Outburst

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe following his outburst in Parliament today.

Ranasinghe was informed that he had been removed from his Ministerial portfolio and all other positions held in the Government.

The Sports Minister was removed just minutes after he criticized the President and the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka.

Ranasinghe alleged that his life was at risk and told Parliament that the President and Sagala Ratnayaka will be responsible should any harm come to him.

The former Minister also warned that if the controversy over Sri Lanka cricket is not resolved soon, it will then be resolved at the next Presidential election.

Ranasinghe had recently tabled letters written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

He said the letters make it clear the cricket board influenced the International Cricket Council to ban Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket led by Shammi Silva had earlier admitted it had complained to the International Cricket Council over the interference by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, which eventually led by the ban on SLC by the ICC. (Colombo Gazette)