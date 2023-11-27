Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace Chairman of the Central System for the Remedy of the Situation of Illegal Residents (CARIRS) Saleh Al-Fedhala.
KUWAIT -- The National Assembly sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will look into a number of important issues including the interpellation motion against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 60 Palestinians in the West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees to 3,260 since last October 7, said a non-government organization on Tuesday.
MADRID -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares urged the international community to support the establishment of a state of Palestine neighboring an Israeli state which will bring stability in the region. (end) rk
