CBK Issues Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 240 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced Monday new bonds and related tawarruq valued at KD 240 million (around USD 792 million). The securities bear a 4.500 percent return rate with a six-month maturity rate, according to a CBK statement received by KUNA. (end) fnk

