CBK Issues Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 240 Mln


11/27/2023 8:12:35 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced Monday new bonds and related tawarruq valued at KD 240 million (around USD 792 million).
The securities bear a 4.500 percent return rate with a six-month maturity rate, according to a CBK statement received by KUNA. (end)
