Meta permits political ads denying 2020 election results

(MENAFN) As the next presidential election approaches, former President Donald Trump and certain Republican allies persist in falsely denying the results of the 2020 contest. According to a June Monmouth poll, three in 10 adults, with over two-thirds of Republicans, believe that President Joe Biden won the election solely due to fraud. Despite the prevalence of these unfounded claims, a Meta content policy reveals that political advertisements featuring erroneous assertions about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election will be permitted on Instagram and Facebook.



Meta, the parent company overseeing these platforms, has instituted a policy change that allows political advertisers to claim past elections were fraudulently conducted. However, the updated policy prohibits ads that question the validity of ongoing or future elections. The Wall Street Journal first reported on this shift in Meta's content policy.



This decision has raised concerns among researchers specializing in misinformation and disinformation who fear that allowing election-denial ads on Instagram and Facebook could contribute to the erosion of public trust in U.S. democracy. They emphasize that such ads may also fuel violent extremism, reminiscent of the events on January 6, 2021, when the Capitol was stormed by a mob of supporters of then-President Trump. The move by Meta to permit content that challenges the legitimacy of past elections poses potential risks to the integrity of democratic processes and the broader societal understanding of electoral outcomes.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107490482